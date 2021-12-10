Cynthia Anne Gauthier

CHICKNEY CREEK—Cynthia “Nepew” Winneshiek Gauthier, age 87, of Chickney Creek, began her journey to the spirit world on December 1, 2021. Cynthia was born on October 22, 1934, to the late Frank G. Winneshiek and Jane (O’kimosh) Winneshiek in Keshena, Wisconsin. She loved her Menominee and Ho-Chunk heritage. Cynthia was together with the love of her life, Theodore “Jessie” Gauthier, for over 71 years, having raised a loving family, sharing their home with a growing extended family, and living a humble life full of good stories, hot kahpih, and great food. She had a kind and gentle spirit and cherished her family.

Cynthia worked for Menominee County, Menominee Head Start, the Menominee Casino in its early days, and most importantly, as the homemaker for her family. Some of Cynthia’s best times were riding around in the woods and picking berries with her children, spending time at the family lake lot, playing slots, and sewing and crocheting. She passed these passions on to her children, grandchildren, and so many others.

In addition to all of this, Cynthia was a fluent speaker of the Menominee language. This sacred language was her first language, and she did not learn English until later in life. Cynthia helped to write the first book on Menominee language. She was one of the early Menominee language teachers and in the 1970’s and 1980’s she travelled locally and throughout the state teaching the language to anyone who wanted to learn. She was a beautiful being who carried so many ways with her and she shared all she could with kindness and love.

Cynthia is survived by her children: Spencer C. Gauthier, Theodore (Doreen) Gauthier, Jr., Leila (Kevin Kaquatosh) Gauthier, Bernadette Gauthier, Cynthia Tucker, Brian Gauthier, Diana (Robert) Waukau, Jonathan Garcia, Lydia Garcia, and Aliesha Hernandez; daughter-in-law, Gail Gauthier, 35 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-great grandchildren; and her sister, Dorothy (Puffer) Smith. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; foster children; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore “Jessie” Gauthier; children: Ben Hernandez, Leticia Hernandez, Frank Gauthier, and Gregory Gauthier, Sr.; son-in-law, Daryl Tucker; grandson, Tony; great-granddaughter, Arianna; and siblings: Lloyd, Curtis, Jude, Randy, Mary, Sharon, and Edwardine.

Traditional services were held for Cynthia at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the family residence, N1250 State Highway 47, Neopit. Visitation was held at the family residence from 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, until the time of the services on Saturday. David “Nahwahquaw” Grignon conducted services.

Swedberg Funeral home assisted the family with arrangements.www.swedbergfuneralhome.com.