GRANT — Cynthia “Cindy” Hennessy, age 72, of Grant, Minnesota, died Aug. 22, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John R. and Mae Davidson; and sister Barbara Lawson.
She is survived by, and will be greatly missed by, her husband of 52 years, Pat Hennessy; her children, Patrick J. (Jennifer) and Jason (Jessica) Hennessy; and her grandchildren, Meghan, Molly, John “Jack,” Kate, Brody and Logan Hennessy; sister Lois Schwelling, and numerous other family and friends.
Cindy had a beautiful and resilient soul, even during the ravages of Alzheimer’s. She was very artistic and handy. She could make or fix anything, including her wedding dress, clothes and costumes for her sons, reupholstered furniture, helped build house additions and baking, including the best birthday cakes in the world. She had a bright smile and an animated laugh. She loved the lake at Big Marine and spent many weekends there camping and watching her sons and then grandchildren swim and ski and roughhouse in the water. She was a meticulous planner and always packed everything needed to enjoy the lake. She loved spending time with friends, traveling in her RV and otherwise, and watching her sons and then her grandchildren play sports and dance. She loved any time with her family.
A celebration of life gathering will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at BRADSHAW (4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear Lake). A time of sharing will be held at 2:30 p.m. An additional remembrance will be scheduled at a later date at The Crossings Center in Lewiston, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cindy’s memory to Second Harvest Heartland.