Cindy had a beautiful and resilient soul, even during the ravages of Alzheimer’s. She was very artistic and handy. She could make or fix anything, including her wedding dress, clothes and costumes for her sons, reupholstered furniture, helped build house additions and baking, including the best birthday cakes in the world. She had a bright smile and an animated laugh. She loved the lake at Big Marine and spent many weekends there camping and watching her sons and then grandchildren swim and ski and roughhouse in the water. She was a meticulous planner and always packed everything needed to enjoy the lake. She loved spending time with friends, traveling in her RV and otherwise, and watching her sons and then her grandchildren play sports and dance. She loved any time with her family.