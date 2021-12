HOLMEN—Dale Allen Eppler, 76, of Holmen, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse, WI. with visitation from 9:00 a.m.until the time of the service. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.