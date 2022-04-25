STODDARD — Dale Andrew Mueller Sr. age 87, of Stoddard passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse.

He was born June 19, 1934, in Alma (Milk Creek), Wisconsin, to Andrew and Thelma (Mc Cabe) Mueller. He graduated from Gale-Ettrick High School in 1952. He married Darlene Sandvick on August 28, 1954. They were later divorced.

He is survived by two daughters: Teresa (Verlin) Christianson, Dawn (Ronald) Allert; one son, Dale (Barbara) Mueller, Jr.; 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; one sister Betty (Bill) Knight; sister-in-law, Sharon Mueller; daughter-in-law, Jane Mueller-Henkes; son-in-law, Weldon Thompson; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons: DuWayne Charles and Daniel Ray; one daughter, Sheree Ann Thompson; four brothers: Charles, Robert, Larry, and Richard (Rick) Mueller; and two sisters: Pearl and Marilyn Mueller.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stoddard American Legion, 414 Broadway St., Stoddard, Wisconsin. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.