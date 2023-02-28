TOMAH/LA CROSSE—Dale E. Thompson, 65, of Tomah, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Tomah VA. He was born August 24, 1957 to Alvin and Elaura (Zillig) Thompson, in La Crosse, WI.

He graduated from La Crescent High School in 1976. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Navy, and was stationed in Alaska for a year. He was then stationed in Texas. In May 1979, Dale was in a terrible truck accident, that left him disabled from the Navy. He was a loving son and brother, and loved his whole family of four sisters and four brothers.

Dale is survived by his siblings: Gloria Deflorian, of Stoddard, WI, Linda (Orlan) Denzer, of Rushford, MN, Gary (Jane) Thompson, of La Crosse, WI, Richard Thompson, of La Crosse, WI, Sharon (Joe) Langve, of Trempealeau, WI, Debi Dwyer, of Pigeon Falls, WI, Donna Thompson, of La Crosse, WI, and Ervin Thompson, of La Crosse, WI; and may nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law: Robert Loomis and Mike Dwyer.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. Burial, with military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 and American Legion Post 100 of Sparta, will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta.

A visitation will be held from 10 AM until 11 AM on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials can be given to the Homeless Veterans Association. Online condolences may be offered at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.schanhoferfh.com Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.