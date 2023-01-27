Dale Edward Frei, of Apple River, IL, formerly of Sparta, WI, age 62, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Galena, IL. He was born on November 12, 1960 in Tomah, WI, to David and Dorothy (Stratton) Frei.

Dale was an avid lifelong Packer fan and a proud former Marine. He was a part of several organizations in Sparta including: Christian fellowship softball league and Save 2nd base softball which raised awareness for breast cancer research. He also enjoyed being a part of the Sparta Area Theatre Arts Guild, as well as Summit Spirits theatre. He enjoyed working with youth and served as a Girl Scout troop leader, and Boy Scout volunteer. He was a former faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sparta. His mischievous sense of humor and quick smile made him a friend to all he met. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Dale is survived by his significant other, Kathie Bathum; his children, Danielle (Brandon) Garske, Jessica (Steve) Hauer, Damon Frei, Adam (Abby) Frei; and his grandchildren, Kaylee, Kristianna, Grayson, Sloan, Briannah, and Raymond; his brother, David (Vicki) Frei; and his sister, Denise Frei.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Dorothy Frei.

Funeral Services along with full military honors will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, 2224 S. Superior Ave, Tomah, WI, 54660. Pastor Elizabeth Jaeger will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Mather, WI (Scott Township). Family and friends are invited for visitation on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are preferred. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.