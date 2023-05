Dale F. Marmsoler, 92, of La Crescent, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the La Crescent Healthcare Center. A private funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent. Burial with military honors will take place in Pine Creek Cemetery, rural La Crescent. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.