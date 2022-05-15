WESTBY — Dale G. Krambeer, age 52, of Westby passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was born on September 30, 1969, in Beverly, Massachusetts, to Merlin and Margaret (O’Hanley) Krambeer. While he was born in Massachusetts, he was raised in New Albin, Iowa. He was very athletic during his high school years, holding records in baseball at Kee High School where he graduated with the class of 1988. In his younger years, he began working at Trane Company from 1994 until he left for other opportunities. His most recent job was with Reinhart Food Service as an Industrial Maintenance Mechanic.

If you knew Dale, then you knew his smile and how contagious it was. He was always the life of the party. The minute he would walk into the room, the atmosphere would change. It would become lighter and the comforting sound of laughter would soon take over. If Dale was around you knew you were about to go home with a happy heart from all the goofy things he would say and the stories he would tell. If the thought of competing was brought up, you best bet Dale was going to be involved. Competition was part of who he was. Whether it was video games, sports, cards, or pool, he was going to win. And boy, was he lucky! He won something every time we went somewhere. He always strived to be the best at everything he did and made the people around him better because he expected them to be winners too. (And I guess he expected the Dallas Cowboys to be winners as well, but we all know how that works out. Ha ha)

Dale spent his time on earth loving his family hard and always wanting the best for them. His hugs were healing, and his love was strong. He was always a listening ear and someone to give you advice if you were having a hard time. He was a good person through and through and he will be deeply missed.

Dale, you were a light and spirit on this earth no one could match. So until we meet again, fire up the jukebox and save us a dance.

Love ya, Cya

Survivors include his wife, Shelly; his bonus children: Mitchell and Kiarra McKittrick; Pamela (Rob) Ewing, Leisha (Logan) Doeppke, Morgan Krambeer, Savannah (Brett) Weber, and Vincent Winkler; his father, Merlin Krambeer; his siblings: James (Dr. Charles Kucera) Krambeer, Sherri (Scott) Krambeer, Beverly Rask, and Kenneth Krambeer; seven grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Diana Sanderson; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret; his brother, Theron Krambeer; his nephew, Joshua Krambeer; and his brothers-in-law: Bill Batteen and Dean Sanderson.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 19, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Additional visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Church Cemetery in New Albin, Iowa. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.