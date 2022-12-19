CHIPPEWA FALLS — Dale G. Schultz, 74, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

Dale was born September 24, 1948, in Milwaukee, the son of George and Gladys (Jasinski) Schultz. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1971 to 1973.

On August 15, 1970, Dale married Sandra Paquette at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Superior.

Dale owned a chiropractic practice in Ladysmith until moving to Chippewa Falls, and then he worked for several places in Chippewa Falls.

Dale was Past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, and a member of V.F.W. Post #1038 and Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls.

Dale is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; one son, David (Trisha) of Minneapolis, Minn.; one daughter, Jennifer, (Ken) Downey of Belvidere, Ill.; one brother, Todd (Dee) Schultz of River Falls; one sister, Debbie (Dan) Kuligowski of Milwaukee; five grandchildren: Tyler, Justin, Alicia, Blake and Brant; and one great-grandson, Caspian.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jim Falls. Rev. Eric Linzmaier will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 27, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.