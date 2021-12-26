Dale Irvin Johnson

Irvin Dale Johnson, 95, of La Crosse left his earthly life Sunday, December 20, 2021, at Springbrook Assisted Living in Onalaska, where he had been a resident for the past 2½ years. Irvin was born on September 16, 1926, to Ellef and Helen (Tryggestad) Johnson, on Nottingham Ridge, one mile south of Bud, WI. He was baptized on December 27, 1926, and confirmed on June 15, 1941, at Main Street Lutheran Church (now Good Shepherd) in Viroqua, WI. Irvin attended Nottingham School and Viroqua High School. He enlisted in the Navy on December 21, 1944 at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, IL. During his service he was a member of the Blue Jacket Choir. He went to Norfolk, VA to serve onboard an aircraft carrier, the USS Card (CVE 11). He served in the Atlantic and the Pacific theaters during WWII. After the war, he was honorably discharged from the Navy on March 21, 1946. Irvin joined St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse in April, 1946. He was a dedicated member until the church was closed on August 25, 2019. During his years there, he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, served many three-year terms on the church council, and much more. He recently became a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Irvin was hired under the GI Bill to become an optical technician at Benson Optical Company in La Crosse. It was there that he met Dora Facius. They were married July 3, 1948. Dora died May 18, 2019, after 70 years of marriage. In 1957, Irvin started in the Engineering Department at Trane Company doing design drafting. At age 60, he retired on January 1, 1987, as an Associate Engineer. In his retirement he enjoyed a saw sharpening hobby for about 30 years. He helped Causeway get started and later spent much of his time volunteering at Sugar Creek Bible Camp. He and Dora delivered mobile meals once a month, and volunteered at RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program). In 2010, Irv was proud and honored to go on a Freedom Honor Flight to Washington DC with his son, Finn as his escort. Irvin was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Dora. Irvin is survived by his three children, Finn Johnson (Annalisa) of West Salem, Dan Johnson (Mary) of Winona, and Ellie Woods (Jim) of Money Creek; seven grandchildren: Nathan Johnson (Laura), Zachary Johnson, Matthew Johnson (Jaclynn), Michael Johnson (Anna), Jacob Johnson, Ezri Durst, and Greta Durst; and six great-grandchildren: Henry Johnson, Patrick Johnson, Otto Johnson, William Johnson, Vivian Johnson, and Noah Irvin Johnson.