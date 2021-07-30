Dale John Walworth

Dale John Walworth, age 83, of Warrens, WI, died July 23, 2021 at his home peacefully surrounded by his family and his favorite dog, Daisy. Dale was born November 18, 1937 in the Township of Knapp to Charles and Norma (Alvard) Walworth.

Dale was raised on the Central Union Cranberry Marsh in Warrens, where his Dad was the manager. His first passion was racing and he ran the circuit five nights a week anywhere there was a track he could get to, from the 1960’s through the early 1970’s. He was one of the founding members of the Central Wisconsin Racing Association. He also spent time with the 32 Red Arrow National Guard of Black River Falls during the early 1960’s. He was a true Pabst man, and anyone that stopped by the shop was welcomed with a cold one. Dale was an avid trapper, hunter, fishermen, and mossed for many years.

He met the love of his life Mary Johnson and they married December 6, 1962 in Millston, WI. Dale and Mary then purchased Walworth Cranberry from Charlie in 1973, and together they raised two children. He was a cranberry man through and through and has been a proud Ocean Spray grower for over thirty years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends far and wide.