Dale John Walworth
Dale John Walworth, age 83, of Warrens, WI, died July 23, 2021 at his home peacefully surrounded by his family and his favorite dog, Daisy. Dale was born November 18, 1937 in the Township of Knapp to Charles and Norma (Alvard) Walworth.
Dale was raised on the Central Union Cranberry Marsh in Warrens, where his Dad was the manager. His first passion was racing and he ran the circuit five nights a week anywhere there was a track he could get to, from the 1960’s through the early 1970’s. He was one of the founding members of the Central Wisconsin Racing Association. He also spent time with the 32 Red Arrow National Guard of Black River Falls during the early 1960’s. He was a true Pabst man, and anyone that stopped by the shop was welcomed with a cold one. Dale was an avid trapper, hunter, fishermen, and mossed for many years.
He met the love of his life Mary Johnson and they married December 6, 1962 in Millston, WI. Dale and Mary then purchased Walworth Cranberry from Charlie in 1973, and together they raised two children. He was a cranberry man through and through and has been a proud Ocean Spray grower for over thirty years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends far and wide.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Linda (Tim) Blackdeer of Black River Falls; and son, David (Jenny) Walworth of Warrens; grandchildren: Kelly, Kathy, Mason, Elle, and Dalton; great grandchildren: Joslynn and Rowan. He is further survived by his brothers: Ned Walworth of Beloit, WI and Philip Walworth of Warrens; sister, Connie Priessnitz of Mauston, WI; sisters-in-law: Darlene Sneiders of Warrens, Elsie Swanson of Millston, Loretta Johnson, and Sune Johnson; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents, Charlie and Norma; brother, Clint; and sisters, Alice and Audrey.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Daren DeFord will officiate. Burial will follow in the Warren Mills Cemetery. A luncheon by the Warrens Cranberry Homemakers will follow the burial at the Log Cabin in Warrens. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, August 2, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Visitation will also be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.