ONALASKA—Dale Perry Anderson, Sr., 65, of Onalaska, passed away unexpectedly, on August 21, 2022. He was born on September 29, 1956 to Perry and Valgean Anderson. Dale graduated from West Salem High School in 1974 and spent 45 years driving semi across the United States. While he was home he enjoyed riding his Harley with friends.

Dale is survived by his children: Dale (Kathy) Anderson, Julie (Ryan) Tenner and Kimberly (Pete) Arentz. Grandchildren: Cody Anderson, Trevor and Isaac Arentz, and Anya Tenner. Dale is also survived by his mother, Valgean Anderson and siblings: Karen Martin, Jill Anderson, Stuart (Dawn) Anderson and Paulette (Paul) Schomberg and a special friend, Christine McAlear. He was preceded in death by his father; brothers: Timothy and Duane; grandparents: Minnie and Perry Anderson, Sr.; Clarence and Lilly Anderson; step-grandmother, Eileen Anderson and a brother-in-law, Chip Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Salem, Wisconsin. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Church and again on Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In Lieu of Flowers memorials are preferred.

Online condolences may be left at www.Fossumfuneralhome.com.