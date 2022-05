LA CROSSE—Dale R. LaHaie, 75, of La Crosse passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette Street, La Crosse from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to United Service Organizations (USO), PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com