Dale R. Pierce, 86 passed away at his home in Rosemead, California on March 30, 2023. He was born on April 11, 1936, to Ivan and Helen (Miller) Pierce in the township of Greenfield, Tomah, WI. Graduated from Tomah High School in 1954. After graduation, Dale worked for Farmers & Merchants Bank, Wisconsin Power & Light Co., and the VA Hospital in Tomah. Relocating to the Milwaukee area, Dale worked for a printing company. Later, moving to California.

He was an active member of the Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and organized/led a youth group at the Tunnel City Methodist Church.

As a youngster, Dale loved to fish and hike the nature trails. He had a natural talent for music, he could play anything on the piano and his piano accordion. He was a member of the Polkadiers polka band playing for dances and entertainment. He had a green thumb raising flowers, shrubs, and vegetable gardens. Sharing surplus vegetables and fruit with friends and neighbors. He liked travelling and meeting people, enjoying the occasional trips to Vegas. He had a “never grow old” attitude and liked nothing better than attending a party or entertaining friends. Dale also was always up for a good banter session about politics.

He worked tirelessly on family genealogy. Making sure to keep track of his many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly, via phone calls and sending the unique “Uncle Dale” text messages. Keeping up on marriage, births, and names of all the additions to the family.

He is survived by his sister, Marian Johnson; nieces; nephews; sister-in-law, Lois Pierce; special friend, Robert Lopez and his precious Pomeranian, Nita.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: William, Milo, Dean, Wilmer and Leland; a sister, Marjorie; sisters-in-law: Clarabelle, Josephine and Patricia and a brother-in-law, Jesse Johnson.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Greenfield Cemetery.

