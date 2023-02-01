Dale Robert Horn, 89, of Caledonia/Eitzen, Minnesota, was called to his Heavenly home on Jan. 26, 2023.

A Christian funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, and also livestreamed via the St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Caledonia, YouTube channel. Pastor Tom Schultz will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

A visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, both at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church.

A special thank you to the staff at Claddagh Senior Living in Caledonia for Dale’s excellent care this past year and to St. Croix Hospice these last several months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. The full obituary and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.