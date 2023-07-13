CHIPPEWA FALLS — Dale Warren Bucholz Sr., 72, of Boyd passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July, 8, 2023, with his wife by his side following a eight-year battle with cancer.

Dale was born on May 25, 1951, to Norman and Konoma (Hancock) Bucholz in Racine, Wisconsin. He grew up in Racine, where he attended and graduated from Horlick High School in 1969.

Dale was united in marriage to Jacqueline Havron on Nov. 14, 1970 in Somers, Wisconsin. Dale served in the U.S. Army from February 1971 to May 1971.

They moved their family to Chippewa Falls in August 1981. Dale was employed at the Chippewa Herald Telegram as a press operator and he also owned and operated J & D Sports Cards in Chippewa Falls, until his retirement in August 2010.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, woodworking, collecting sports memorabilia, traveling, riding four wheeler and UTV, watching the Brewers, Packers, NASCAR and the Badgers.

Dale is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Bucholz, of almost 53 years; Children Dale Warren Bucholz Jr. (Tricia) and Jennifer Sue Tinberg (Matt); grandchildren Dylan (Emily) Tinberg, Kaitlyn (friend Cody) Tinberg, Reagyn Tinberg, Samantha (Alex) Kosier and Carisa Bucholz; a brother, Don Bucholz; sisters Lois Bucholz, Carol Koewen, Kathy (Mark) Johnson and Karen Bucholz and also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Konoma Bucholz; a brother, Robert Bucholz; a brother-in-law, Cecil Koewen; a sister-in-law, Sue Bucholz; and father- and mother-in-law, Jack and Betty Havron.