Dan Brown
LA CROSSE—Daniel “Dan” Brown, age 64, of La Crosse, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI 54601. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the funeral home. A full obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.