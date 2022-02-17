 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dan Brown

Dan Brown

LA CROSSE—Daniel “Dan” Brown, age 64, of La Crosse, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI 54601. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the funeral home. A full obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Exercise after flu or COVID vaccines helps boost antibodies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News