Dan Charles Turner, age 75, found his next fishing hole on Aug. 20, 2022, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice. Dan was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Nov. 13, 1946, to Clifford and Corrine (Hendrickson) Turner.

He attended Eagle School in Anson for six years, then completed his schooling in Chippewa Falls, graduating from Chippewa Falls Public High School in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in March of 1966 and was honorably discharged on Dec. 15, 1969. Dan completed his work life at Darley Pump. He retired after 38 years and started enjoying his retirement with fireworks on Labor Day.

All who met Dan knew his love of storytelling. He could often be found at T & C, 4-Corners or the Edge, visiting with friends, telling jokes, enjoying a good hamburger and cold beer, and winning chickens on “Shake of the Day.” He was affectionately known as “UD” by his niece and nephews. He enjoyed visiting with them to tell stories about cars, fishing and anything gun related. Among his many interests he enjoyed restoring his 1971 Monte Carlo (Monty) and woodworking, which included making cribbage boards, state maps and clocks. He had a passion for restoring and collecting guns.

Dan is survived by his sister, Nancy (Ed) Kuechenmeister of Chippewa Falls; brother, Rick (Cindy) Turner of Chippewa Falls; niece, Cori (Nick Sandvig) Kuechenmeister of Minneapolis; nephews, Paul (Tiago Ferreira) Kuechenmeister, Gulfport, Florida, Eric (Nicole) Turner of Chippewa Falls, and Chris (Trista) Turner of Glenwood City, Wisconsin; great-nieces/nephews, Keira, Paige, Trenton, Colton, Caiden, Graysen, and Ruger. He is also survived by long-time special friend, Mark (Brenda) Schoonover; cousins Mary Kisilewski of Mason City, Iowa, Greg (Mary Benike) Kisilewski of Oronoco, Minnesota, Deb (Dan) Holmes of Little Falls, Minnesota, Sue (Taylor) Bauman of Rochester, Minnesota, Carolee (Scott) Rame of Sammamish, Washington, and Judee (Paul) Henry of Edmonds, Washington; along with many extended family members and a great group of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Corrine Turner; grandparents, Charles and Matilda Turner, Henry and Amanda Hendrickson; aunts and uncles, Howard Turner, Harvey and Mildred Hendrickson, Iner and Harriet Sola, Betty (Kisilewski) and Glenn Olson, and Harry Kisilewski; cousins, Duane, Linda, and James Hendrickson, and David Kisilewski.

We would like to thank Sharon Fromm and the staff at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona, Wisconsin, for their care and compassion for Dan.

The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Following the graveside service, all are invited to The Edge on Lake Wissota, 9504 County Hwy S, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, for a time of celebration of Dan’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Humane Society of your choice.

