LA CRESCENT, MN—Dan Schnedecker, 75, of La Crescent MN passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Dan was born in La Crosse WI on April 13, 1947 to Francis and Dorothy (Norwick) Schnedecker. He grew up in Hokah, MN where he graduated from St. Peters Catholic School in 1965. Soon after graduation Dan enlisted in the Navy and was attached to the Marine’s while serving in Vietnam as a medic. Dan was awarded the purple heart. After returning from Vietnam Dan worked at Gundersen Clinic in Respiratory Therapy. Dan eventually started his long career at the US Postal Service where he worked for 30+ years until he retired in 2002.

Dan enjoyed many hobbies in his life especially during retirement. He spent countless hours riding and caring for his horses, perfecting his golf game, playing cards with friends and his visits to the casino. Upon his return from Vietnam, he bought a brand new 1969 Ford Torino which started his passion for owning new cars. Soon after retirement Dan quickly realized that snowmobiling was a thing of his past so he and his wife Mary enjoyed 15 winters in Lake Havasu City Arizona. Dan’s love for his family was always evident, he was a great husband and wonderful father and an exceptional grandfather. He orchestrated numerous trips/adventures for his children and eleven grandchildren.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Mary (Bartunek) Schnedecker; his two daughters; Sarah Schnedecker and her three children Kevin Schnedecker, Justin Schnedecker, and Tyler Schnedecker, Anna and Johnny Deeds and their three children Cooper Deeds, Carter Deeds, and Camree Deeds; his two stepchildren; Lisa and Craig Hayes and their children Lauren Hayes and Callan Hayes, Alan and Kadanne Dunn and their three children Kaarina Dunn, Juliana Dunn, and Lynley Dunn; and his beloved sister Jeanne Schnedecker; extended step family; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Dorothy (Norwick) Schnedecker and his loving stepmother Alvena (Lawrence) Schnedecker; in-laws Charles and Helen Bartunek.

Please join us on Sunday, October 23rd from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. for a Celebration of Life for Dan at Huck Finn’s Restaurant, 129 Marina Dr. La Crosse, WI. 54603. Burial with military honors provided by Gittens-Leidel American Legion Post 595 La Crescent will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Dan’s memory. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.