LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Dana James Pongratz, age 63, of La Crescent, Minn., died peacefully on March 19, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. He was born on November 16, 1959, in Tomah, Wis., to John Dana and Ruth Elaine (Uischner) Pongratz. He graduated from Caledonia High School in 1978 and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, earning a degree in computer science. He married Kimberly Ann DeWitt on September 25, 1982, and celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary last year.

Dana always put a smile on everyone's face with his great sense of humor and the “dad” jokes he would tell. He was an avid photographer and loved taking pictures of the outdoors. Some of his best memories were the countless concerts he attended and loved playing and listening to music.

He is survived by his wife, Kim; three children, Jessica (John) Glasspoole, Tyler (Katie) Pongratz, and Colin (Chelsie Eden) Pongratz; four grandchildren, Megan and Caitlin Glasspoole, Kora and Kada Pongratz; father, John Pongratz; sister, Peggy (Nick) Burg; and, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Pongratz, father-in-law, Roger DeWitt, niece and nephew, Nicole and Shane DeWitt, and his grandparents.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 1, at 11:30 a.m. at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia, Minn. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Community Center. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.