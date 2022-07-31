Dana Louise (Ruediger) Zimmerman, age 86, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022. She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Norman William Zimmerman; loving daughters: Clare (Dirk) Van Doren and Mary (John) Aiken; special grandsons: Joseph, Thomas and Theodore Aiken; and further survived by close friends and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, George.

Born on May 14, 1936, to George Paul and Clara Dana (Pratt) Ruediger, Dana enjoyed an idyllic childhood in La Crosse. She attended the Training School and Central High School and went on to study English at the University of Wisconsin, where she met Norm. They were married on June 13, 1959, at the Ruediger home in La Crosse followed by a celebration at Maple Grove Country Club. As newlyweds, Dana and Norm moved to the Fox Valley and established new family traditions, purchasing Packer season tickets and a summer cottage in Waupaca. Dana raised their daughters in Appleton and was a full-time mother until an opportunity to teach business grammar at Fox Valley Technical Institute arose. She eagerly accepted the position and proudly taught and advised students for nearly twenty years.

After retirement Dana and Norm returned to the hills and coulees of La Crosse and settled at The Moorings, where they spent twenty happy years among cherished friends and neighbors. Lively and quick-witted, Dana was an excellent listener and conversationalist. She embraced technology and was rarely without her iPad. She traveled extensively, was an avid reader and enjoyed writing short stories about her early adventures in La Crosse. Lifetime friendships were thoughtfully nurtured and she found great joy in corresponding and reminiscing with her special friends. Time with family was frequent and treasured, as were hours exploring antique stores and the streets of Paris with Norm. So many special memories, Mom, we hold you tightly in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held in La Crosse at a later date.