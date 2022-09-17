GALESVILLE—Daniel A. Ekern, age 73, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 30, 1949 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Joyce and Stanley Ekern.

Dan was a graduate of Galesville-Ettrick High School and UW-La Crosse. He was a lifelong resident of Galesville and managed the local Credit Union until his retirement. He was united in marriage on October 6, 1973 to Janet (Sue) Wilber.

Dan had a passion for golf, curling and spending time with family and his friends whom he lovingly referred to as his “cast of incorrigibles”.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents. Dan is survived by his caring and devoted wife of 49 years, Sue; their son, Trygve (Julie); grandchildren: Anders and Ainslee; three brothers: Steve, David (Lois) and Samuel; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.