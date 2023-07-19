Daniel Allan Mickelson

Daniel Allan Mickelson, fondly known as Danny, passed away on the 9th of July, 2023. Born on the 10th of December, 1965, Danny was a beloved father, brother, and grandfather who left an indelible mark on the lives of those he encountered.

Danny was a proud graduate of Westby High School, class of 1984. He was united in marriage to Laura Rogers and they later divorced. His industrious spirit led him to a career in construction, where he demonstrated his dedication and hard work as a mason tender. His entrepreneurial spirit shone through when he became the owner and operator of Danny’s Bar in Cashton in the late 1990s and continued for about 15 years. Danny’s Bar was a staple in the community, a testament to his friendly and welcoming nature.

Danny was a man of many interests, with a particular passion for snowmobiling and golf. His love for these activities was infectious, and he often shared his enthusiasm with those around him. He had a knack for making even the simplest moments memorable, and his laughter was a sound that brought joy to many.

Danny is remembered by his family as a man who was friendly, funny, and selfless. He was the beloved father of Danielle (Esden) Schreier and the late Skyler Mickelson, who predeceased him in 2013. He was a cherished grandfather to Aubrey Mickelson, Brody Schreier, and Oaklie Schreier. Danny was also a dear brother to Deverne, Rodney (Cindy), Lyle (Katy), Gary (Laurie), and James Mickelson. His aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews will miss his warm presence. Danny’s life was a testament to the power of love, laughter, and kindness. He was always ready with a joke or a helping hand. His selflessness was evident in the way he cared for his family and friends, always putting their needs before his own. His memory will continue to inspire those who knew him to live with the same warmth and generosity that he did.

As we remember Danny, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with love, laughter, and a spirit of generosity. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he loved and those who loved him. His memory will be a reminder of the joy of shared laughter, the warmth of friendship, and the importance of family. Daniel Allan Mickelson, a man of many names—Danny, Dad, Grandpa, Brother—will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to live on in those who were fortunate enough to know him.Family and friends are invited for a celebration of Danny’s life at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, on Friday, July 14, 2023, starting at 4:00pm and concluding with a prayer service at 7:00pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton is serving Danny’s family. 718 Wisconsin St., Cashton, WI 54619, 608/654-7764.