REEDSBURG—Daniel Arlen McBride, age 85 of Reedsburg, WI, passed away peacefully April 29, 2023. He was born September 11, 1937 in Galesville, WI, to his parents, Raymond (Cappy) and Alice McBride. On December 12, 1959, he married Sonya Rutschow in Galesville, WI.

Daniel graduated in the class of 1953 from Galesville High School. He then pursued his passion for electrical engineering and earned his degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1960, he moved to St. Paul, MN, where he worked with the Military Division of Remington Rand UNIVAC, building large-scale computers for the Navy and Air Force. He went on to attend night school in 1974 and 1975 and earned his MBA degree from St. Thomas University. He worked for 37 years and retired in 1996.

Daniel’s family was the most important part of his life. He cherished spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, especially on family trips. He enjoyed engaging in long conversations and playing cribbage with his granddaughter, Jenna, and was incredibly proud of his granddaughter, Molly for being accepted into the University of Wisconsin-Madison Medical School.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Sonya; sister, Moreen Fortner; son, Kevin (Joleen) McBride; daughter, Kathy (Austin) Scace, and grandchildren: Molly and Jenna McBride.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Donald, Robert, and Darryl, and sister, Barbara.

Private family services are pending. Daniel will be remembered for his kindness, his love for his family, and his dedication to his work. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your own choosing.

