Daniel "Danny" Roy Irvine

CALEDONIA, MN - Daniel "Danny" Roy Irvine, age 64, of Caledonia, MN, died August 21, 2022 at his home.

He was born May 15, 1958, in in La Crosse, WI, to Tom and Jean (Murray) Irvine.

He was a member of La Crescent High School Class of 1976.

Dan worked as a Tool and Die Maker, he worked many years for his father at Mid-City Tool and Die, La Crosse, WI and at the time of his death he was working for Advanced Fiber Products, La Crosse, WI.

Danny loved the outdoors; enjoying hunting, fishing and camping. He was an amazing cook just like his mother.

He is survived by his partner of 23 years Lisa, and her sons: Nick, Nathan and Nolan; his daughter, Amber Irvine; and grandchildren: Arianna, Kylie and Izayah; his siblings: Dean Irvine, La Crescent, MN, David (Tamra) Irvine, Onalaska, WI, Dawn (Mike) Benrud, Galesville, WI, Debbie (Jon) Shimshak, La Crosse, WI, Denise (Carl) Wermager, La Crescent, MN, Donna Ranvik, Lake City, MN, Deanna (Rich) Wera, Holmen, WI; half sisters: Lois (Dave) Ames, Sparta, WI, and Nancy Ulaszek, IL, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister-in-law, Tammy (Stanton) Irvine; brother-in-law, Jim Ranvik.

A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 17, at Elsie's 226 E. Main St., Caledonia.

Burial at a later date next to his parents at Morman Coulee Cemetery, LaCrosse.

We will miss you, but heaven just got lucky!!! See you later Danny, save a spot at the table!