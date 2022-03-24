Daniel J. Bauer

LA CROSSE, WI/CALEDONIA, MN—Dan passed away in Caledonia, MN, on March 22, 2022, after a battle with cancer.

He was born on March 6, 1960, in Caledonia to Gordon and Wanda (Haugstad) Bauer. He graduated from Caledonia High School and attended Mankato State and UW-La Crosse.

In 1984 Dan became owner of the Opus Club in New Albin, Iowa. Other careers included General Beverage (you probably saw him at Woodman’s) and most recently a salesman at Window World until his declining health forced him to quit.

Dan’s younger years involved playing softball and the bond with those friends lasted to this day. He treasured his reunion with the Opus softball team last Fall. Dan had a wonderful personality, great sense of humor and plenty of BS; he worked hard and played hard and always had a smile on his face and a hug to give if you ran into him.

Dan’s life changed with the birth of his children. If you knew Dan, you knew the loves of his life were Adam and Aubrey. He adored them and fought so hard to stay here with them. To say he was a proud dad is an understatement.

Dan is survived by his children: Adam and Aubrey, of La Crosse; his mother, Wanda Bauer, of Caledonia; siblings: Greg Bauer (Valerie Haught), Maria Keefe, Brian (Kim) Bauer, Gina Gran (Jeff Sawle), Sara (Tracey) Ludgood, Kevin (Kerri) Bauer, many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Bauer, and brother-in-law, Danny Gran.

We would like to thank the St. Croix Hospice team, especially Jenny and Brandon, for the care Dan received. You are all truly angels on earth. A special thank you also to Father Matt Wagner, Sister Michaeline and Bernie McCormick for your kindness at this very difficult time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Monday morning before the service. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.