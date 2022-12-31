Daniel J. Schroeder, 73,passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 29, 2022, with his gaggle of girls by his side. Born in LaCrosse WI, June 28th 1949 to Bob and Jeanne Schroeder, he was a lifelong resident of LaCrosse, graduating from Central High School, class of ‘67. Dan was an exceptional athlete. He attended UW-LaCrosse and in 1969 enlisted in the navy, spending 4 years on the USS Hunley and traveling the world. After his service, he returned to college to earn a Bachelor degree in Accounting, and worked at LaCrosse Footwear as a cost accountant for 20 years. In 1974, he married Nancy (Metcalf) Milisch and had two daughters, Amy and Jessica. They later divorced and Dan met Carol (Cowell) Schroeder through mutual “River Rat” friends. They married Dec 17, 2005, and Dan gained two more daughters Wendy and Sara. Dan was quite proud of his 4 girls. Dan, Carol, Nancy and Bob Milisch grew to be friends in co-parenting and enjoyed many slow and steady boat rides, as well as travels in the “grandparent express” to all the grandkid’s activities. Dan is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Amy (Nate) Keller and Jessica (Greg Sopiarz) Loken. Stepdaughters Wendy (Chris) Horn and Sara (Scott) Franzose. Grandkids: Austin and Andrew, Noah (Kylie), Caleb, Dominic, Jada, Christopher (Kylin), Katie (Ryan), Clara, Molly, Ethan and 3 great grandkids. His siblings: Jayne (Dave) Geissler, John (Jenny) Schroeder, Mary (Mike) Vaughan, his Aunt Beth Hardiman. Dan had many nieces, nephews and too many amazing friends to count. He is preceded in death by his Parents and Grandparents. Daddy Dan, Papa D, and Otis were a few of his names, magic and gag gifts were his specialty, but Dan was mostly known for his kind heart and patience. A special thanks to all the medical providers for their compassionate care of Dan over the years. His celebration of life will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A light meal will be served. Military honors by American Legion Post 336 will conclude the celebration. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

Daniel J. Schroeder

Daniel J. Schroeder, 73, passed away peacefully at home on December 29, 2022, with his gaggle of girls by his side. Born in LaCrosse, WI, June 28, 1949 to Bob and Jeanne Schroeder, he was a lifelong resident of LaCrosse, graduating from Central High School, class of ‘67. Dan was an exceptional athlete. He attended UW-LaCrosse and in 1969 enlisted in the navy, spending four years on the USS Hunley and traveling the world. After his service, he returned to college to earn a Bachelor degree in Accounting, and worked at LaCrosse Footwear as a cost accountant for 20 years. In 1974, he married Nancy (Metcalf) Milisch and had two daughters, Amy and Jessica. They later divorced and Dan met Carol (Cowell) Schroeder through mutual “River Rat” friends. They married December 17, 2005, and Dan gained two more daughters, Wendy and Sara. Dan was quite proud of his four girls. Dan, Carol, Nancy and Bob Milisch grew to be friends in co-parenting and enjoyed many slow and steady boat rides, as well as travels in the “grandparent express” to all the grandkid’s activities.

Dan is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters: Amy (Nate) Keller and Jessica (Greg Sopiarz) Loken; stepdaughters: Wendy (Chris) Horn and Sara (Scott) Franzose; grandkids: Austin and Andrew, Noah (Kylie), Caleb, Dominic, Jada, Christopher (Kylin), Katie (Ryan), Clara, Molly, Ethan and three great-grandkids; his siblings: Jayne (Dave) Geissler, John (Jenny) Schroeder, Mary (Mike) Vaughan; and his aunt, Beth Hardiman. Dan had many nieces, nephews and too many amazing friends to count. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Daddy Dan, Papa D, and Otis were a few of his names, magic and gag gifts were his specialty, but Dan was mostly known for his kind heart and patience.

A special thanks to all the medical providers for their compassionate care of Dan over the years.

His celebration of life will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A light meal will be served. Military honors by American Legion Post 336 will conclude the celebration. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.