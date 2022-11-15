CHIPPEWA FALLS — Daniel K. Prince, 74, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Dan was born April 6, 1948, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Kenneth and Sylvia (Bowe) Prince. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1966-1969 in Vietnam, where he earned a Purple Heart.

On July 10, 1971, Dan married Jeanette Reichert at Assumption Catholic Church in Chelsea, Wisconsin.

Dan worked for the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department for many years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, VFW Post #1038, the Chippewa Valley Marines Club and Holy Ghost Church.

Dan enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, hunting and fishing, but most of all, he cherished spending time with family.

Dan is survived by his wife, Jeanette; one son, Eric (Robin) of Arden Hills, Minnesota; one daughter, Stefanie (Bryan) Benning of West Bend, Wisconsin; four brothers: Donovan (Cindy) of Marshfield, Randall of Spring, Texas, Kenneth of Kenosha and Bruce of Menomonie; three sisters: Charlotte Davis of New Auburn, Joyce (Jim) Schmidt of Bloomer and Paulette (Mark) Tomasovich of Holcombe; and five grandchildren: Grace, Ethan, and Charles Benning, Nolan and Henry Prince.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Bill Prince.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Dan’s family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dan’s lifelong friend, John (Linda) Ricksford.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.