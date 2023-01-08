Daniel Kevin Lahue, a loving husband, father, uncle, and friend, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023. He was born May 25, 1955, to W. Russell Lahue and Betty Jane (Underdahl) Lahue. He was raised in La Crosse and enlisted in the Air Force to see the world in May of 1973. He attended basic training at Lackland and was transferred to Randolph Air Force Base. He met his wife in November of 1975 in San Antonio and stated within days of meeting her he would marry her. They married in August of 1980.

He was a true friend to all, he would celebrate his friends and families accomplishments and was so proud of his son and his wife. He was a dog lover and always had at least one dog, he would adopt strays off the street or from friends.

Dan was a professional truck driver and enjoyed his time over the road and in the oil fields of Texas. He was also an accomplished welder, designing many projects. After leaving long haul trucking and the oil field, he bought a dump truck and delivered gravel or rock. He also enjoyed classic cars having owned many in his youth.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Joyce Marie (Holtzinger) Lahue; and son, Justin Lahue; mother, Betty Jane Lahue-Phillipps (George); brother-in-law, Mark Carlson; nieces, Molly Franks (Jon), Kelsey Holtzinger, Anna Brown; nephews: Erik Carlson, Caleb Holtzinger, Ben Brown; numerous other loving family and many friends.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, W. Russell Lahue; and sister, Karen Lahue Carlson.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Finch Funeral Chapel, 13767 Hwy. 87, La Vernia, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Finch Funeral Chapel.

Interment will follow at Concrete Cemetery in La Vernia.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.

The family requests that donations be made to The Wilson County No Kill Shelter. Please see website wcnkas.org for instructions.