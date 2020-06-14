× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Daniel L Casey, 43, died May 9, 2020. He was born Feb 2, 1977, in Montrose, Colo.

He was a beloved father, son, nephew, and brother. Daniel had a big heart and an infectious personality. He was quick-witted and had a mischievous sense of humor. Just being around him brightened your day. His family meant so much to him and he loved them to the fullest.

In 2006, he joined the U.S. Army, serving with the Rakkasan 3187 Unit out of Fort Campbell. While active, he served two tours, deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. For his bravery and service to his country, he was awarded numerous medals, military citations, and campaign ribbons, including Iraq and Afghanistan Campaign medals with Campaign Stars, Valorous Unit Award, NATO Medal, and Air Assault Badge.

During his last tour he was hit by roadside bombs; he finished out the remainder of his active duty in Fort Leonard Wood, as an instructor in combat techniques. While serving, he demonstrated himself to be a man his brothers in the infantry could rely on; a great leader. His Army family respected and trusted him. At the time of his honorable discharge, he held the rank of Staff Sergeant. He is buried in North Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery.

Daniel was predeceased by his Dad, Steve; and Uncle Dave; who were both so proud of his service to his country. He is survived by his Mom, Luisa; his Uncle Jay, fiancée, Monique Van Lankeren; sisters, Charity, Kathy, and Natane; nephews, Louigi, Gregory, Damiraco, Logan; nieces, Sierra, Jordan, Trinity, Arya, Jade, Zettlia; and his six children, Raekwon, Jesana, D’Andre, Tysen, Myah, and Bianca, who were the joys of his life.