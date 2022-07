WINONA—Daniel L. Schneider, age 63, of Winona, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at his home.

A celebration of his life will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Eagle’s Club in Winona.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.