Daniel Ritchie, age 70, loving husband and father of two, peacefully passed away with loved ones by his side at home Jan. 2, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on May 23, 1952, in La Crosse to Rex and Virginia (Devine) Ritchie.

Dan grew up enjoying skiing on the Mississippi and golfing from an early age. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1970 and went on to earn a of Bachelor's of Science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 1984.

Dan married the love of his life, Susan Heesakker, on Oct. 22, 1977, and recently celebrated 45 years of marriage. She was by his side throughout their journey as they raised their twin boys, Philip Ritchie and Adam Ritchie. After ten years in Wisconsin, Dan accepted a position with Norplex-Oak and moved south to Marietta, Georgia, where he continued his love for golf and his family. In 2004, Dan and Sue felt compelled to return to their Wisconsin family roots, residing in Appleton and continuing their spiritual journey. Dan became close with his father-in-law, Stack Heesakker, reminiscing over World War II accounts and golfing memories, allowing him the opportunity to express his natural willingness to connect with people on a personal level. This experience led him to sharing his gifts of love, laughter and storytelling at the Heart of the Valley YMCA. Dan spent 10 years spreading his kind spirit and open heart to everyone who walked through the doors. His time at the YMCA was the most rewarding work experience of his career. Dan's ability to connect with everybody was a gift from God.

Dan is survived by his wife, Susan; two children: Adam Ritchie, Savannah, Georgia, and Philip (Kristen) Ritchie, Poway, California; two grandchildren: Ava and Lincoln Ritchie; sisters: Susan (James) Dillenbeck and Beth (Eric) Anderholm; brothers: Rex (Vicki) Ritchie and Matthew (Sandi) Ritchie; and uncle, George (Lola) Devine. He is also survived by brothers-in law: Peter Heesakker and Michael (Mary) Heesakker; sisters-in-law: Mary (James) Kearney and Laurie Heesakker; and many more cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia (Ritchie) McLeod and father, Rex Ritchie; father-in-law, Francis “Stack” Heesakker and mother-in-law, Shirley (Kessler) Heesakker; brother-in-law, Thomas Heesakker; sister-in-law, Patricia Heesakker; uncle, Thomas (Verity) Devine; and nephew, George Devine Jr.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Verkuilen-VanDeurzen Family Funeral Home, Little Chute location, 101 Canal St., from 5 p.m. until the time of prayer service at 7 p.m.. Visitation will continue Friday morning, Jan. 13, 2023, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 411 Vandenbroek St., Little Chute, starting at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m.. Father Ron Belitz and Deacon David Van Eperen will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established and distributed in Dan's name to benefit his favorite charitable organizations. Interment will be in St. John's cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com. For those who cannot attend the Mass, streaming will be available at www.stjn.org.

The Ritchie family would like to express a special thanks to the Green Bay oncology team of Dr. Abbi and Dr. Winkler at St. Elizabeth Hospital Cancer Center for their excellent treatment care. We are also extremely grateful for the exceptional love, care and compassion shown to us by the ProMedica (Heartland) Hospice staff. We will never forget Jessica, Amy, William, Jenny, Rachel, Karen and Tonya for their tender-hearted efforts to provide the utmost level of peace and serenity for Dan and his family.