Daniel Robert Balduzzi, 58, of Onalaska, WI passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 in his home. He was born on March 18, 1963 in La Crosse to Robert and Suzann (Kane) Balduzzi. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska. He graduated from Onalaska High School in 1981 and UW-L in 1985 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. Dan married Karen Genz on November 16, 1996. Dan was a skilled craftsman starting his career at the family business, Balduzzi Lumber. He then worked for Jon Olson Construction for a number of years before starting his own business, Balduzzi Construction. For the last two years he was employed as a store engineer with Kwik Trip. Dan excelled at football and baseball in high school and went on to play football at UW-L. He enjoyed spending time on his hunting land in Ettrick and fishing with his daughters. He also enjoyed spending time on the golf course watching his daughters excel at golf and attending their other sporting events, where he made many new friends. He looked forward to his Friday night Euchre games with the guys and also gaming with his mom and extended family.