HOLMEN — Daniel Scott Susen, 52, of Milwaukee, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home in Holmen, Wis.

"Hunkers" was born on June 12, 1969, to Sharon Mae Susen (Klein) and Daniel Joseph Susen.

Danny worked many years as a cement finisher for Union Oriented Companies and was a classic "fix it" man, always working to make things better and look nice. He loved to tear apart bikes, cycles, sinks, his cars and whatever else needed fixing.

Daniel is survived by his son Dylan Berg (Bryanna); and his grandchildren: Bentley, Brayden, and Amaryah, of Eau Claire, Wis.; father Daniel of Milwaukee, Wis.; brother Brian of La Crosse, Wis.; brother Brad (Sheila) of Pulaski, Pa.; sister DeAnna Murphy (Brian) of Onalaska, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins; and extended family and friends; including his closest friend Travis Henning of Holmen, Wis.

He is preceded in death by his mother Sharon Susen, and Amy Berg (Dylan's mother).

Thank you to the staff at Coulee Region Cremation Group.

A private family ceremony was held.

Please visit couleecremation.com to view the extended obituary.