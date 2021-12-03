Daniel W. DGrygleski

Daniel W. Grygleski

Daniel W. Grygleski, age 81, died peacefully at the Serenity House in Tomah on Thursday, November 18, 2021. He was born October 25, 1940, in Sparta, Wisconsin, to Edward and Frances (Stephanek) Grygleski. Dan graduated from Tomah High School in 1958 and attended UW-Stout. He returned home to live and work on the family cranberry marsh near Valley Junction until his retirement.

He married Kathleen Mellin and to this union, three daughters were born.

They later divorced. In 1985, he married Marsha Westpfahl-Lamb and gained three more daughters.

Dan loved to bowl, golf, sing in the church choir and spent hours playing cribbage. He loved to grill food and treated family and friends to tasty meals. He watched the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers…as long as they were winning. His favorite passion was taking trips to South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah, loving the mountains, National Parks, and feeding marshmallows to the donkeys in Custer Park. He took many trips with family and friends. He also was proud of his grandkids and enjoyed attending many of their school events.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha, of 36 years; daughters: Monica (Rick) Genske and children: Mary and Mark Genske, Theresa (Larry) Simon and children: Juanita and Kitana Simon, Rhonda (Duane) Waldera and children: Zachary, Danyelle and Matthew Waldera, Laura (Andrew) Baribeau and child, Blaine Baribeau, Renae (Rob) Coller and children: Brittney and Ashley Krog, and Shelly (Will) Forschler and children: Emma and Ethan Forschler; his brother, Edward Grygleski; sister-in-law, Luann Marten; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Frances; his in-laws; his two brothers-in-law; his two sisters-in-law; and his niece.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at the Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Father James Leary, OFM Cap. Will be the main officiant. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church. For those that are not able to attend, Dan's funeral service will be livestreamed through the Torkelson Funeral Home Facebook page with a link being provided on Dan's obituary on the Torkelson Funeral Home website. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com