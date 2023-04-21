WARRENS—Daniel W. Hornak, age 71, of Warrens, WI, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on September 25, 1951 to John and Margie (Mclaughlin) Hornak. He was united in marriage to Kathy Turner on May 31, 1974 and they later renewed their vows in 2014 at their home in Warrens after enjoying 40 years together. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Hornak; son, Danny (Arlene) Hornak Jr.; daughter, Victoria (Mike) Finucan; along with seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters: Dawn Kost and Pat Skarben.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margie; a brother John Hornak; brothers-in-law, Don Kost and Howard Skarben; and Aunt, Edith Townsted.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.(Noon) at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Hospice Touch in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.