INDEPENDENCE — Daniel W. Truog, 77, of Independence passed away at Gundersen-Lutheran Health System in La Crosse, Wis., on November 18, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence, Wis., with Father George Thayilkuzhitottu officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to the time of service at church. Burial with military honors presented by Sura-Wiersgalla American Legion Post #186 will be in the church cemetery. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.