 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel W. Truog

Daniel W. Truog

INDEPENDENCE — Daniel W. Truog, 77, of Independence passed away at Gundersen-Lutheran Health System in La Crosse, Wis., on November 18, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence, Wis., with Father George Thayilkuzhitottu officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to the time of service at church. Burial with military honors presented by Sura-Wiersgalla American Legion Post #186 will be in the church cemetery. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News