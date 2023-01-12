CHIPPEWA FALLS—Danny “Dan” D. Bunkelman, 64, of Chippewa Falls, Village of Lake Hallie, died Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Dan was born April 21, 1958 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Raymond and Mabel (Marten) Bunkelman. He graduated from Chi-Hi, Class of 1976.

On September 9, 1978, Dan married Sharon Revoir at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. He worked at Mason Shoe, Northwest Hardfacing as a welder and CT Film and was a member of Holy Ghost Church. He loved to play softball, coach T-Ball and Little League. You could always find him out back in his shop restoring old cars or tinkering with something. Dan was meticulous, a true jack-of-all-trades. The last project he was working on was a small electric bicycle that he never got to finish.

Dan was a great husband, father, brother, and grandpa who enjoyed camping. He was always the life of the party, and he always had a story to tell.

Dan is survived by his wife, Sharon; one son, Justin (Stacey); and Dan and Sharon’s grandson, Carter of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Gary (Vicki) Bunkelman of Chippewa Falls; two sisters: Janice Bryn and Diane (Bob) Stewart both of Eau Claire; mother-in-law, Jackie Revoir of Chippewa Falls; three sisters-in-law: Susan Beaudette of Chippewa Falls, Jody (Joe) Jablonski of La Crosse and Pat (Wayne) Hassemer of Bloomer; three brothers-in-law: Michael (Janet) Revoir of Chippewa Falls, Scott Revoir of Bloomer and Jayson (Stacy) Revoir of Royalton, MN; along with many nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

Dan was preceded in death by one son, Jacob on June 22, 2001; his parents; father-in-law, James Revoir; one sister, Sharon Jensen; and brothers-in-law: Harold Jensen, Les Bryn and Lornie Beaudette.

A Memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the funeral home.

Dan never said goodbye, rather he always just said, later . . .

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family that will be donated to a charity near and dear to Dan’s heart.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.