LA CROSSE — Danny Dean Evenson 76, of La Crosse passed away August 25, 2022, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center—Neenah, Wisconsin.

Danny was born in La Crosse on August 15, 1946, to Harley and Caldon (Mossholder) Evenson and graduated from Central High School in 1964. He joined the Naval Reserve in La Crosse with his friend Brian Cozy and served his country in active duty primarily in Bremerhaven, Germany from September 1966 until his honorable discharge from the Navy in August 1970. Danny married the love of his life and soul-mate, Barbara Gail Fitch, in La Crosse on November 25, 1972. Barbara passed away suddenly at home on February 3, 1996. Danny worked for 40 years as bartender and later club manager at American Legion Post 52 in La Crosse.

He is survived by his brothers: Harley (Debi Thesing) of Holmen and Robert, and his sister, Mary (Jeff Abresch) of Madison. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Pat Evenson of North Carolina, nephews: Gregory (Miranda) Evenson and their children: Jamie and Audrey; Scott (Elaine) Evenson and their children: Elizabeth and Ellie; niece, Jinny (Ryan) Servais and their children: Sam and Remy; niece, Kimsoo (Ben) Como; and many beloved cousins.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; brothers: Kelly, Gregory, and John, and many aunts and uncles. He will be missed by his family and friends for his wonderful sense of humor and generous nature.

His family would like to thank the staff at Gundersen Lutheran, the Veterans Home at Tomah, and ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah for his wonderful care. Special thanks to his nurses: Holly and Taylor, Dr. Abram Albizo and the hospice and palliative care teams at ThedaCare in Neenah for their kind and compassionate end of life care.

Danny will be cremated and there will be a memorial celebration of life at a later date.

