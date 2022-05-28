Darla Jean Schreier

CASHTON—Darla Jean Schreier, 82, of Cashton, WI, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills in Sparta, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, WI. Father Michael Klos and Father Eric Burns will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited for visitation Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, WI. Visitation will also be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, WI is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.