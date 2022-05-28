 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darla Jean Schreier

Darla Jean Schreier

CASHTON—Darla Jean Schreier, 82, of Cashton, WI, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills in Sparta, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, WI. Father Michael Klos and Father Eric Burns will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited for visitation Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, WI. Visitation will also be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, WI is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News