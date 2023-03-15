Darlas Elizabeth Cunningham, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua, Wisconsin. She was born on January 31, 1946. She is survived by her spouse, Roger Nash; son, Bradley Cunningham; brothers: Glen and Alan Kraetsch; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
In keeping with her wishes there will be no services held. The Roth Family Cremation Center and Funeral Services is assisting the family.