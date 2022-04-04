VIROQUA, Wis. — Darleen E. Mason, 87, of Viroqua died Thursday, March 31, 2022, in her apartment at Creamery Creek Senior Living in Viroqua.

Darleen was born in Long Beach, California on February 2, 1935, to Frederick and Dolly (McCracken) Happ. Darleen attended Rockford West High School in Rockford, Ill., and began her college education at Long Beach State University in Long Beach, Calif. She continued her studies at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where she majored in English and speech education and where she met her husband, James (Jim) Mason. She was united in marriage to Jim at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse on July 2, 1958, and moved with Jim to Viroqua where he had already begun his teaching career. Viroqua continued to be Darleen’s home for the remainder of her life.

Darleen was a substitute teacher in the Viroqua High, Junior, and Middle Schools from the early 1960s until 1993.

Darleen enjoyed her many decades-long friendships, her family, travel; an active social life, and she shared her husband’s interest in high school, college, and professional sports, including the Viroqua American Legion Baseball program.

Darleen is survived by her sons: J. Daniel Mason of New York, NY and Scott W. Mason of Dallas, Texas, and Viroqua; and grandson, Zachary T. Mason of Richardson, Texas.

Darleen was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 2011; and by her parents.

The family would like to thank the extraordinary staff at Creamery Creek for their compassionate, kind, and caring service and support.

The funeral service will be held on at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the Vosseteig Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Lisa Shank of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Darleen will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery after the service.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorial contributions to the Excellence in Education Wall of Recognition Scholarship Fund at the Viroqua Area Schools, the Viroqua American Legion Baseball, or the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.