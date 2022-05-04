STODDARD—Darleen F. LeJeune, 61, of Stoddard, died Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Please dress casually. A private funeral service will follow with burial in the church cemetery.

The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family.

Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

Memorials to the family are preferred in lieu of flowers.

A special thank you to the Critical Care Team at Gundersen for their excellent care.