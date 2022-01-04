LA CROSSE—Darlene Ann Aberg, age 51, of of La Crosse and formerly of Viroqua, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was born July 19, 1970, in Madison to Gary and Carol Teadt. Darlene graduated from North Crawford High School with the class of 1988. She married David Aberg on July 7, 1990, and together they celebrated 31 years of marriage. She was a secretary at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse for several years. Darlene loved fishing, camping, cooking, and spending time with her family. Darlene had a special bond with her son, Bradley, who beat the odds and was her “miracle child.”