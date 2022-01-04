 Skip to main content
Darlene Ann Aberg

LA CROSSE—Darlene Ann Aberg, age 51, of of La Crosse and formerly of Viroqua, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was born July 19, 1970, in Madison to Gary and Carol Teadt. Darlene graduated from North Crawford High School with the class of 1988. She married David Aberg on July 7, 1990, and together they celebrated 31 years of marriage. She was a secretary at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse for several years. Darlene loved fishing, camping, cooking, and spending time with her family. Darlene had a special bond with her son, Bradley, who beat the odds and was her “miracle child.”

Survivors include her husband, David Aberg; her son, Bradley Aberg; her mother, Carol Teadt; her brother, Garry (Shelly) Teadt; her niece, Amy Teadt; her nephew, Adam Teadt; other relatives and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Gary Teadt and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A private Mass of Christian Burial for Darlene’s family will be held. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

