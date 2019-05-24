LIBERTY POLE — Darlene Ann Zitzner, 79, of Liberty Pole passed away peacefully Thursday evening, May 16, 2019.
She was born Aug. 31, 1939, in La Crosse, the second child of Joe and Orena (Jungen) Mikshowsky. She grew up just outside St. Joseph Ridge, on a dairy farm. Darlene was baptized Catholic and attended Catholic school. She completed lifeguard training and taught lessons at a La Crosse swim pool. In January 1960, she met Frederick Zitzner, while at the Avalon Ballroom. They married later that year Oct. 22, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in La Crosse.
She accompanied her husband to Tacoma, Wash., during the Berlin Crisis. It was there she gave birth to her first child, William. After returning to rural Holmen, she completed beauty school and worked briefly at a shop in Holmen. In 1972, they moved to the family farm in Liberty Pole, with six children in tow. After retirement from farming in 1989, Darlene worked for McDonald’s in Viroqua and Quick Stop in Westby.
Darlene had a wonderful sense of humor and can-do-attitude. She worked hard alongside her husband, milking cows, raising tobacco, and keeping house for her busy family. She was a wonderful cook and was known for making pies and sugar cookies. Darlene enjoyed planning family/friends gatherings, where plenty of food and conversation was shared. She loved to visit with her grandchildren, who brought immense joy and laughter to her life. She loved to attend their many sporting or musical events. The highlight of the year was attending the Vernon County Fair, to see her grandchildren’s many projects, watching the harness races and eating mini-donuts.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 59 years, Frederick; her six children, Bill (Lyn) Zitzner, Joe (Ruth) Zitzner, Lisa (Randy) Staggemeyer, Ann Marie (Dave) Christianson, Sarah (Matt) Vetsch, Susie (Elliot) Wickstrom; grandchildren, Tony (Roxy) Zitzner, Kym (fiancé, Hunter) Zitzner, Matthew Zitzner, Austin, Lexi, Alana Christianson, Dylan and Wesley Schultz, Ava and Alivia Wickstrom; step-grandchildren, Logan and Levi (Arianna) Sheldon; great-grandchildren, Elora, Betty, Rosalie Zitzner; brother, Doug Mikshowsky; sisters, Diane Strupp, Jane (Russ) O’Neil; sisters-in-law, Doris Mikshowsky and Shirley (Mike)Riley.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Mikshowsky; and in-laws, Jim Strupp and Cathy Mikshowsky.
Family and friends visited from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker Ave., Viroqua. Additional visitation took place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., Viroqua. Mass of Christian Burial followed at 11 a.m. with Fr. Janusz Kowalski presiding.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Darlene’s family, 608-637-2100.