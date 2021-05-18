Darlene F. Johnson, 85 of Holmen passed away peacefully Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Mulder Health Care Center in West Salem. She was born in Bangor, September 29, 1935 to John and Verina (Shelmidine) Schams. On October 19, 1952 Darlene married Joseph V. Johnson and he preceded her in death on February 2, 2017. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Darlene was a country girl! She attended school and helped with the daily chores around the farm. She worked at Skogen’s (Festival) in the bakery for many years. Darlene enjoyed coloring, puzzles, movies and especially animals.

Darlene decided that she needed to have their own hobby farm. There you would find many types of animals, from dogs, cats, horses, donkey’s, goats, geese, pot belly pigs, cows, etc. Never a dull moment at the Rock Hill Farm!

For the last four year’s Darlene had adjusted to being at Mulder’s. She joined in every activity, just knowing there might be a chance to win a stuffed animal. Her favorite activity was Bingo! Otherwise you could find her by the puzzles.