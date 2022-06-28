 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darlene Gengler Rommes

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Darlene Gengler Rommes, age 84, of Caledonia, died peacefully Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall. Friends may also call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday before the service at the church.

McComick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family, and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.

