CALEDONIA, Minn. — Darlene Gengler Rommes, age 84, of Caledonia, died peacefully Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall. Friends may also call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday before the service at the church.