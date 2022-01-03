JANESVILLE — Darlene H. (Holen) Christopherson, age 75, died on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was born on July 4, 1946, in Viroqua, the daughter of Julian and Delores (Stakston) Holen Sr. She graduated from Westby High School in 1964. Darlene married the love of her life, Lyle Christopherson, on October 29, 1966. Darlene worked many years at LeMans Corporation and Wisconsin Turf Equipment before retiring. Darlene loved spending time with her husband and friends on their boat in Dubuque, IA. She loved to travel and enjoyed stopping to see the flowers along the way. Darlene’s smile and genuine heart with a fun loving spirit was felt by everyone.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Lyle; two children: Jeff (Melody) Christopherson and Kathy (Abel) Hernandez; three sisters: Inez (Elmer) Blank, Joan Malphy, and Irene (Glenn)Wood; six grandchildren: James (Talyor) Fettig, Codi Bradley, Colten Christopherson, Ethan, and Jonathan and Graciella Hernandez; three great-grandchildren: Roman Fettig, Jackson and Wren Bradley; mother-in-law, Burnadette (Hansen) Christopherson; sister-in-law, Charlotte Drake; brothers-in-law: Dennis (Karen) Christopherson and Gary Christopherson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; a brother at infancy; her sister, Carol Mills; brother, Julian Holen Jr.; and father-in-law, Ralph Christopherson.

A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Life Celebration center at Schneider Funeral Home. A second celebration of life will be held on April 30, 2022, time to be decided, at the Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 US-152 Dubuque, IA 52001. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.