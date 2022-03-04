Darlene Jane (Griffin) Schroeder

Darlene Jane (Griffin) Schroeder, 89, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, February 25, 2022, at Close To Home in Tomah. Darlene was born December 9, 1932, to Delbert and Margaret (Ryckmen) Griffin, in Grant Township, Monroe County, WI.

Darlene was a real “go-getter.” She owned and operated the 400 Club in Millston, WI, in the late 80’s-90’s. She worked in various areas of food service throughout her life and loved to cook and bake.

Polka music ran through Darlene’s blood so attending every dance event she could was one of her favorite pastimes. She was a long-time member and past Matron of the Eastern Stars. Darlene was an incredible, hard worker, but found time to create amazing quilts for family and friends. Crocheting and needlepoint were also talents that Darlene enjoyed doing and she impressed everyone with. She enjoyed when her children were in Boy Scouts and 4H and saved their certificates and ribbons.

She married Miles Schroeder, October 28, 1959, in Waukon, IA. They lived in the Warrens area raising five children.

Darlene is survived by her five children: Dallas (Bonnie) Wilhite of Warrens, WI, Kent Wilhite of Tomah, Daniel Schroeder of Warrens, Jane (Chris) Powless of Oneida, WI, and Tracey (Dennis) McGinnis of Warrens; eight grandchildren: Amber, Caitlin, Jerrel, Isaiah, Chanyn, Megan, Becky and Michelle; 13 great-grandchildren: Isabella, Callen, Miles, Charlotte, Finley, Merrit, Ethan, JJ, Krystal, Shakota, Zoey, Amellia and Jacob and two great-great-grandchildren: Makenna and Ezra; brother, Lloyd Griffin; sisters: Lois (Jerry) Kanable, Eileen Clark and Audrey Graham. Along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Margaret Griffin; daughter-in-law, Ann Schroeder; brothers: Dwaine and Harley; sisters: Beverly Hutchison, Joyce Griffin, Lydia Helmich, and Marge Maack.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Burial will follow in the LaGrange Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Memorials can be given to the Gloria Dei Quilt Fund in Darlene’s memory.