Darlene Joyce Lamb

Darlene Joyce Lamb, 83, of Onalaska, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Gundersen Health System.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main Street, Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate and burial will be in the Greenmound Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.

For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com

